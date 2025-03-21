RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $132.98 and last traded at $132.63. 1,571,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 5,355,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

