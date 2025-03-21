RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Buys 1,129 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,016.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $950.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $956.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $854.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.