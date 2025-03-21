Sana Biotechnology’s (SANA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sana Biotechnology’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 3.4 %

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $504.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 290,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $1,888,018.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,541,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,474,406.39. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 280,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.