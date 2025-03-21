Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

