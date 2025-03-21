Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.09 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.21% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
DFLV stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99.
About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
