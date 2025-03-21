Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.09 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.21% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFLV stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.99.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.