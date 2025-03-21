Sandy Spring Bank Has $4.53 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 776.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,177 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $173,055,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,472,000 after buying an additional 324,159 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $48,349,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,651,000 after acquiring an additional 285,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 878.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 243,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Shares of BAH opened at $103.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

