Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $57.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

