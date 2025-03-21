Sandy Spring Bank Sells 239 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Baird R W downgraded United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

