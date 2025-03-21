Sandy Spring Bank Sells 329 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $325.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.51 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.66 and a 200-day moving average of $347.05.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

