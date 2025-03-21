Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $202.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.41.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76 and a beta of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.54.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.