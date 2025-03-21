Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Raised by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 749.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 33,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 631,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $14,123,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,808. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.66%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

