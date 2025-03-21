Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Schneider National makes up 3.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.29% of Schneider National worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schneider National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Schneider National Price Performance

SNDR stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.