Scholastic Co. (SCHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 16th

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Scholastic Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $528.30 million, a P/E ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $39.54.

About Scholastic

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

