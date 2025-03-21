Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Plans Dividend of GBX 11.50 (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:ATR opened at GBX 467.55 ($6.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.01 ($5.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 483.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 478.38. The stock has a market cap of £437.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 88.95%.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

