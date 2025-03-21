Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 198.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,570 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

