Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,045 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 82,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.