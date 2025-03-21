Scotiabank Estimates Gold Fields’ FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) – Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for Gold Fields in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Fields’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $33,486,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,594.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 1,989,849 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Gold Fields by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 772,928 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,033,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $9,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

