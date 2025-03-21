Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,469 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 1,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after buying an additional 1,173,738 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SEA by 2,163.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE stock opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.15 and a beta of 1.61. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

