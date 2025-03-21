Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,469 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 1,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after buying an additional 1,173,738 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SEA by 2,163.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SEA Stock Up 0.7 %
SE stock opened at $127.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.15 and a beta of 1.61. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEA
SEA Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SEA
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.