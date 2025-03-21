Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 2,240,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Price Performance
Shares of Seazen Group stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Seazen Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $0.70.
About Seazen Group
