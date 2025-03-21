Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,100 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 13th total of 2,240,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Price Performance

Shares of Seazen Group stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Seazen Group has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

About Seazen Group

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

