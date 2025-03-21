Sector Gamma AS Buys Shares of 276,907 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 276,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 1.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,032,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3,267.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,691 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 972,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELAN opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,881.80. This represents a 9.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

