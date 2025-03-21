Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys 43,288 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,288 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 635.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

