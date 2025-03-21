Semanteon Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $1,047,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $400.31 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

