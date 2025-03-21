Semanteon Capital Management LP Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up about 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

MGY stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

