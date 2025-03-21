Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $1.26 Million in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BE opened at $25.46 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

