Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $1.45 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 156,704 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Sunrun accounts for 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Sunrun as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $76,152,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,500,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 113.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,877,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 501,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

RUN stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,637.60. This represents a 12.42 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $479,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 991,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,911.27. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,466 shares of company stock worth $1,136,397 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on RUN

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.