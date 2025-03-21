Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases 8,433 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 264.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,376,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,727,000 after buying an additional 239,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,112,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,523,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Federal Signal by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,396,000 after acquiring an additional 36,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

