Semanteon Capital Management LP Sells 870 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Semanteon Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. BellRing Brands makes up approximately 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 186,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 123,218 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,684,000 after buying an additional 262,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE BRBR opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,851,832.30. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 218,636 shares of company stock valued at $16,677,550 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

