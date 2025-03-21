SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 31,659 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 31,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $604,686.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,876.10. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Ric Smith sold 20,188 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $394,675.40.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $305,680.64.

On Thursday, February 6th, Ric Smith sold 2,341 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $56,066.95.

On Monday, January 27th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $339,638.07.

On Thursday, December 26th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $331,763.25.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of S stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on S shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

