Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.89. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59.

Insider Transactions at Sera Prognostics

In other Sera Prognostics news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $50,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,179.18. This trade represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Phillips sold 12,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $77,721.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12.78. The trade was a 99.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,877 shares of company stock worth $480,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

