Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Urban Logistics REIT Stock Performance

LON SHED traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 127.80 ($1.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,388,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,648. The stock has a market cap of £593.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 113.94. Urban Logistics REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.40 ($1.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33.

About Urban Logistics REIT

Urban Logistics REIT plc is a property investment company, quoted on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, (LON: SHED).

The Company invests in UK-based logistics properties with the objective of generating attractive dividends and capital returns for its shareholders. Its investment strategy focuses on strategically located smaller single let logistics properties servicing high-quality tenants.

