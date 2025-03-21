Short Interest in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Expands By 17.8%

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares worth $7,436,255. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $327.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $245.69 and a 52-week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

