Short Interest in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Increases By 17.3%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 6,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.
DXC stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
