Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 477,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 508,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Trading Down 10.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

