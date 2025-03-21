Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 386,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 507,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

