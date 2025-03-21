SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 122,353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,079 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
