SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LCTD opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

