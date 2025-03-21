SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $19 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 381.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,814 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

