SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.44.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

