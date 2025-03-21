SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 53,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,364,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,850,000 after buying an additional 30,307,470 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,534,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,505,000 after buying an additional 163,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,347,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,639,000 after buying an additional 33,587 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,314,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,414,000 after buying an additional 187,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,650,000 after acquiring an additional 86,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $76.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

