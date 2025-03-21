SigFig Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

IWY stock opened at $214.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.47. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $182.98 and a 52 week high of $245.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

