SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,038 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50,997 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 715,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

