SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,677 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $59.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

