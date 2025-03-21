SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

DSI opened at $104.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

