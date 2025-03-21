Signaturefd LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Stock Down 0.2 %

TAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.89.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TAC

TransAlta Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.