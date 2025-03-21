Signaturefd LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

