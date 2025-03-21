Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQT by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in EQT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in EQT by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EQT opened at $53.74 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

