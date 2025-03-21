Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 8,367.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,123,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,778 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,624 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 2,388.4% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 343,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Onsemi by 19.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,887,000 after buying an additional 326,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,646,000 after buying an additional 309,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $43.20 on Friday. Onsemi has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

