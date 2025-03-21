Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.25. Silicom shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 17,286 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Silicom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SILC

Silicom Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.44). Silicom had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 20.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Silicom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 510,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 104,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Silicom by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.