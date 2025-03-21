Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $152.87 and last traded at $153.01, with a volume of 67569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

