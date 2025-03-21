Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Trading Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. 2,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.
Siyata Mobile Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$20.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siyata Mobile
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.